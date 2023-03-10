Dr Mehta’s marks World Kidney Day with walkathon

Dr Mehta’s marked World Kidney Day with a walkathon, which had around 200 people from all walks of life, including doctors, healthcare workers, patients, and the general public participating. The event raised awareness about kidney disease in the community and educated the public on risk factors for kidney disease and when and how to get tested for kidney disease.

World Kidney Day is an annual global health awareness campaign observed on the second Thursday of March every year.

This year’s theme was “Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable!”.

Dr Sukanya Govindan, Senior Consultant Nephrologist, said, “In recent years, there has been a significant increase in lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular diseases linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, and tobacco and alcohol use.”

The doctor further stated, “All these diseases can affect the kidneys and have led to an increase in the incidence of kidney disease globally. Kidney failure can be asymptomatic in the early stages, and it is necessary to educate the public about the need for reducing risk factors and getting the kidney function checked regularly.”