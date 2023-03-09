Holi 2023: Keep your skin safe with these 5 tips for removing colours

CHENNAI: Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of joy and merriment as people come together to celebrate this occasion with friends and family. There is a lot of colour splashing, water balloon pelting, and water unloading on each other. However, at the same time, there's no one denying the fact that it's important to take care while playing with colours as even though there are herbal options available they can often be harsh and difficult to remove.

The process of repeatedly washing with soaps and scrubbing the skin aggravates a lot of skin damage, too. To help you remove Holi colours safely, here are five effective tips that you can follow.

Apply Oil or Cream Before Playing with Colours