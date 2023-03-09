Wellbeing

Holi 2023: Keep your skin safe with these 5 tips for removing colours

The process of repeatedly washing with soaps and scrubbing the skin aggravates a lot of skin damage, too. To help you remove Holi colours safely, here are five effective tips that you can follow.
Holi 2023 celebrations in Chennai
Holi 2023 celebrations in ChennaiHemanathan
ANI

CHENNAI: Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of joy and merriment as people come together to celebrate this occasion with friends and family. There is a lot of colour splashing, water balloon pelting, and water unloading on each other. However, at the same time, there's no one denying the fact that it's important to take care while playing with colours as even though there are herbal options available they can often be harsh and difficult to remove.

The process of repeatedly washing with soaps and scrubbing the skin aggravates a lot of skin damage, too. To help you remove Holi colours safely, here are five effective tips that you can follow.

Apply Oil or Cream Before Playing with Colours

Representative Image
Representative ImagePEXELS

One of the best ways to protect your skin from harsh Holi colours is to apply a layer of oil or cream on your face and body before playing with colours. This will help create a barrier between your skin and the colours, making them easier to remove later.

Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Representative Image
Representative ImagePEXELS

While removing Holi colours, it's important to avoid using harsh chemicals or soaps as they can further damage your skin. Instead, opt for natural ingredients like lemon, curd, or a mixture of gram flour and milk to remove the colours.

Rinse with Cold Water

Representative Image
Representative ImagePEXELS

When washing off the colours, it's important to use cold water as hot water can make the colours stick to your skin. Rinse your skin thoroughly with cold water and gently rub the area with your fingers to remove the colours.

Use a Mild Soap

Representative Image
Representative ImagePEXELS

After rinsing off the colours, use mild soap to cleanse your skin. Avoid using soaps that contain harsh chemicals as they can dry out your skin and cause irritation.

Moisturize Your Skin

Representative Image
Representative ImagePEXELS

After washing off the colours, it's important to moisturize your skin to keep it hydrated and prevent dryness. Use a mild moisturizer or coconut oil to keep your skin soft and supple.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Skin care
Holi 2023
Safe holi
the festival of colours

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in