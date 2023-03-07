Follow these steps to celebrate safe and eco-friendly holi

MUMBAI: The festival of colours is celebrated with zest and vigour almost all over the country. Water, colour, and balloons are integral ingredients of this celebration. Over the years, people have become more aware of the environment surrounding them. Playing 'eco-friendly' Holi has become the norm for the last few years.

Celebrations of any sort should be responsible and environment-friendly. That's what the environmentalists are preaching throughout the years. Holi is one such occasion when such things need to be told to people repeatedly. Here are a few ways to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi:

Avoid Wastage of Water

Water conservation is the need of the hour. There is water shortage and scarcity in many places. Play a dry Holi without wasting water. You can avoid the use of Pichkaris to spray water on others.