DT Health: Shingles can be prevented with prompt attention, say experts

Shingles is a viral infection caused by the ‘varicella zoster’ virus. It is the same virus that causes chickenpox. After the chickenpox rash has cleared up, this virus goes to sleep in the nerve cells of the body. It remains asleep while the immune system is healthy and strong; should the immune system get weakened by stress, old age or any other causes, this virus ‘wakes up’ and causes shingles. This condition shows up as a rash, usually seen on one side of the body, on the back and the chest, and is accompanied by severe, unbearable nerve pain.