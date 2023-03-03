Identifying cancer gene in children: Right time, risks & treatment
Authored: Dr P Sharath Babu, Pediatrics Consultant Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital
Cancer is a complex and challenging disease, especially in children. A crucial step in the detection and management of pediatric cancer is the identification of the ediatric cancer cancer gene in affected children. In this article, we will explore how healthcare professionals identify the cancer gene in children, the potential risks associated with this process, the right time for identification, and the available treatments.
Identifying the cancer gene in children
Identifying the cancer gene in children involves a variety of diagnostic tools and tests. Healthcare professionals use genetic testing to identify genetic mutations or changes that may be associated with cancer. They may also conduct genetic testing on the child’s family members to determine the risk of cancer. Imaging tests, such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans, are also used to identify the location and extent of cancer.
But not all malignancies are brought on by genetic changes. Therefore, a comprehensive evaluation of the child’s medical history and environmental exposures is necessary to determine the underlying cause of cancer. Healthcare professionals may also use tests such as biopsies or blood tests to confirm a cancer diagnosis and identify its specific type.
When is the right time for identification?
The right time for identifying the cancer gene in children depends on several factors. If a child has a family history of cancer or a known genetic predisposition to cancer, they may be more likely to develop the disease. In such cases, genetic testing may be appropriate early on to identify the child’s risk of cancer and take preventative measures. Early cancer detection can considerably increase the likelihood of a successful course of therapy and recovery.
Potential risks
Identifying the cancer gene in children involves some potential risks. Both the child and their family members may experience emotional and psychological strain as a result of genetic testing. The results of the testing can impact the family’s future decisions, such as family planning or making lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cancer. It is essential for healthcare professionals to provide counseling and support to the child and their family throughout the testing process to address these potential risks.
Treatment
Once the cancer gene is identified in a child, the next step is to develop a treatment plan. Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are common combinations of therapies used in the treatment of pediatric cancer. Tumors and surrounding tissue are removed during surgery. Healthcare professionals work together to develop a treatment plan that is tailored to the child’s specific cancer type and the stage of the disease. To conclude, identifying the cancer gene in children is crucial for the successful diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cancer. With early identification and an effective treatment plan, the prognosis for many pediatric cancers is positive, and children can go on to live healthy, fulfilling lives.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android