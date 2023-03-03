Identifying cancer gene in children: Right time, risks & treatment

Once the cancer gene is identified in a child, the next step is to develop a treatment plan. Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are common combinations of therapies used in the treatment of pediatric cancer. Tumors and surrounding tissue are removed during surgery. Healthcare professionals work together to develop a treatment plan that is tailored to the child’s specific cancer type and the stage of the disease. To conclude, identifying the cancer gene in children is crucial for the successful diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cancer. With early identification and an effective treatment plan, the prognosis for many pediatric cancers is positive, and children can go on to live healthy, fulfilling lives.