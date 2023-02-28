7 Foods that you should consume for better health

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a post with which people from all walks of life could probably relate. The '2 States' actor posted how it started v/s how it ended video which portrays an unending fight between 'stick to diet' and 'binge on junk food'.

So there's something for everyone! If you want to have a binge day on the weekend, you must be fit and healthy during the week. To avoid becoming sick, fill your plate with nutritious grains, seafood, beans, and lentils.

So Here's a list of some foods that you should have throughout the week: Green vegetables: Consume green veggies three to four times each week. Broccoli, peppers, brussel sprouts, and leafy greens such as kale and spinach should be part of your daily diet.

Whole Grains: Consume whole grains at least twice a day. Look for whole wheat flour, rye flour, oatmeal, barley flour, amaranth flour, quinoa flour, or a multigrain flour. Each serving of a high-fiber food contains 3 to 4 grams of fibre.

Beans and Lentils: At least once a week, try to eat a bean-based dish. Add legumes, such as beans and lentils, to soups, stews, casseroles, salads, and dips, or consume them on their own.

Fish: Eat two to three servings of fish every week. A serving of cooked fish is 3 to 4 ounces. You may eat mostly local seafood with a side of salmon, herring, and bluefish.

Berries: Consume two to four portions of fruit every day. Take berries such as raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries.

Flaxseed, Nuts and Seeds: Every day, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or other seeds to your cuisine, or include 1/4 cup of nuts in your diet.

Organic Yogurt: Men and women aged 19 to 50 require 1000 milligrammes of calcium per day, while those aged 50 and over require 1200 mg. Three to four times each day, consume calcium-rich foods such as nonfat or low-fat dairy products.

Most importantly, don't forget to drink 8-12 cups of water daily. Remember, food should be enjoyed. And to achieve that, following discipline is equally important.