Beauty sleep: The secret to it is on your bed
CHENNAI: If you are someone looking for a natural way to increase the attractiveness of your appearance, science recommends that you start with a good night’s sleep. Yes, sleep is literally the next big thing in beauty, right along with sunscreens and serums.
Forget about looking attractive to others, you need adequate sleep even to look attractive to yourself. A study showed that women who were sleep deprived rated themselves as less beautiful. These same women gave themselves a higher rating on attractiveness when they had rested well. Simply put, even your own mind needs its share of rest to appreciate your own appearance.
So that was about perception. But in reality, how does sleep really help the skin and the hair?
If we think about a very common condition, adult acne, studies have shown that acne was more severe in those with less sleep, more mood disturbances and more stress. Well considering that stress can play a major role in acne, and sleep can reduce stress, this seems very simple and logical. However, independently, poor sleep itself was associated with lesser healing of pimples, and as per research, staying up late can actually reduce your skin’s response to laser treatment for acne scars.
We know that sleep quality affects all organ systems, even playing an important role in overall mortality. But the skin and the hair are especially affected because these two organs are closely linked to the sleep-wake cycle or the circadian rhythm. In fact, it is common knowledge that jet lag causes hair loss, which is alleviated by melatonin, the sleep hormone. Similarly, the skin is also highly responsive to changes in the sleep cycle, which can show up as anything from impaired barrier function to lowered skin immunity.
Now, is it enough if we sleep eight hours a day? Or do we have to actually go to bed on time?
It is important to get adequate sleep, which may be anything from seven to nine hours, on average, depending on your metabolism and lifestyle. But it is also very important to sleep on time, as early as 3-4 hours post sundown. Or at least around 10 pm, which allows the natural melatonin cycle to do its repair and rejuvenation. Studies have found a higher level of insulin resistance, even in youngsters, who stayed up late, even when they did manage to have enough hours of sleep.
Considering that insulin resistance sits at the centre of many skin and hair issues – from excessive facial hair growth aka hirsutism to acne, to pattern baldness to skin darkening to pigmentation to stress-induced hair shedding, it is important to prevent insulin resistance with lifestyle measures, wherever that is possible. Fixing your sleep hygiene is definitely a good starting point. Sleep has benefits like preventing collagen breakdown, reducing free radical damage, delaying ageing, and delaying hair greying. So even if all you are looking for is a general anti-ageing plan, sleep can be as much your ally as sunscreen.
Well, what if you work late shifts? It is very important that you try your best to have a standard sleep routine, with fixed timings so that your circadian rhythm doesn’t get completely thrown off. Make sure your bedroom is set to complete darkness, ensure that you do a total digital disconnect, and educate people at home to keep the decibel levels low, to simulate near-night conditions.
Whatever you do, don’t hit the snooze button, as studies have shown that habit to be more harmful than helpful. With a little bit of planning, understanding and commitment, you can reap huge benefits from developing good sleep hygiene. Get set to start tonight.
— Dr Renita Rajan, Chief Consultant Dermatologist, RENDER Skin and Hair
