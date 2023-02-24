DT Health: Caffeine not good for kids below 12 years, say Doctors

According to her, caffeine can increase depression and anxiety levels in children and it can worsen their mood. She recommends 100 milligrams of caffeine for teenagers, which roughly amounts to a cup of coffee and two cans of soda a day. As carbonated drinks and energy bars contain small amounts of caffeine and high concentration of sugar, she strongly advises everyone to be careful with regular consumption of these substances as sugar and other addictive substances can cause adverse effects. The best way to cut caffeine (and added sugar) is to eliminate soda, iced tea and energy drinks. Instead, offer water, milk, flavoured seltzer, or decaffeinated or herbal teas, said Dr Spoorthi .