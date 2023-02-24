DT Health: Caffeine not good for kids below 12 years, say Doctors
CHENNAI: Caffeine is a well-known stimulant associated with a spike in energy levels and an increased awareness of your surroundings and environment. A common ingredient in drinks, such as coffee and carbonated energy drinks, it’s grown to become one of the most widely consumed drinks worldwide.
Given its drastic rise in consumption and popularity, parents, all over the world, are now wondering if regular caffeine intake is safe for their children. “For children under the age of 12, no caffeine is safe for them,” says Dr Spoorthi Arun, Managing Director and a doctor of internal medicine at Promed Hospitals.
“Caffeine can increase blood pressure and heart rates, which affects your sleep cycle. Sleep disruptions are associated with all kinds of health issues in kids and more and more impaired sleep is recognised as a source of problems for child development, including things like low attention span and low alertness at schools,” Dr Spoorthi explains.
According to her, caffeine can increase depression and anxiety levels in children and it can worsen their mood. She recommends 100 milligrams of caffeine for teenagers, which roughly amounts to a cup of coffee and two cans of soda a day. As carbonated drinks and energy bars contain small amounts of caffeine and high concentration of sugar, she strongly advises everyone to be careful with regular consumption of these substances as sugar and other addictive substances can cause adverse effects. The best way to cut caffeine (and added sugar) is to eliminate soda, iced tea and energy drinks. Instead, offer water, milk, flavoured seltzer, or decaffeinated or herbal teas, said Dr Spoorthi .
