Are there any surgical and non surgical knee pain treatment options?

NSAIDs



Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are also commonly known as pain relievers that are typically the first step in treating knee pain. NSAIDs which are both over-the-counter and on prescription, can lessen inflammation and block discomfort. It can provide much-needed relief while you recover or investigate other treatment choices, even though this is not a long-term answer



Injections



Another effective treatment for knee discomfort is injection therapy. The injections frequently contain steroids or anti-inflammatory drugs that temporarily relieve symptoms.



Steroid injections are quick-acting medical therapy that may help prevent pain attacks. Hyaluronic acid, lubricants, and anti-inflammatory medications are frequently combined in anti-inflammatory injections.



Treatment with Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)



For a while now, this technique has become more and more popular for treating joint issues and sports injuries. A patient's blood is used to inject platelet-rich plasma into the injured area.



Blood molecules called platelets are responsible for clotting and promoting healing. PRP therapy temporarily inflames the area, which prompts the body's natural healing processes to work their magic and cure the painful knee.



Bracing



A knee brace is intended to give the knee joint external stability. Braces are made to strengthen the knee muscles, stabilise a joint, and relieve discomfort and inflammation. The brace realigns the joint by applying pressure to its sides, which lessens friction between the two rough bone surfaces, lessens pain, and improves mobility.



Physical Therapy



Physical therapy can be used as a treatment for knee pain. Under the direction of a physical therapist, this entails doing a range of stretches and exercises to strengthen the knee and the surrounding muscles. You will engage in a variety of stretches and exercises, receive massage therapy, and more to promote healing, build muscle, increase flexibility, lessen stiffness, and improve mobility.



Lifestyle modifications



Depending on the state of your knees, you might need to make some lifestyle modifications to your daily routine, such as reducing your weight, staying away from strenuous activities like running, and engaging in low-impact exercise to relieve stress. You might also need to make dietary changes to help you deal with the pain.



