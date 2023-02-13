Research reveals link between obesity-related neurodegeneration & AD

NEW DELHI: A recent study discovered a relationship between neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients, meaning that losing weight could minimise cognitive decline and cut the prevalence of AD.

Using a sample of over 1,300 individuals, the researchers compared patterns of grey matter atrophy in obesity and AD. They compared the AD patients with healthy controls, and obese with non-obese individuals, creating maps of grey matter atrophy for each group.

The scientists found that obesity and AD affected grey matter cortical thinning in similar ways. For example, thinning in the right temporoparietal cortex and left prefrontal cortex were identical in both groups. Cortical thinning may be a sign of neurodegeneration. This suggests that obesity may cause the same type of neurodegeneration as found in people with AD.

Obesity is increasingly recognized as a multisystem disease affecting respiratory, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular systems, among others. Published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease this study also helps reveal a neurological impact, showing obesity may play a role in the development of Alzheimer's and dementia.