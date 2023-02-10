DT Health: 90 years of Dr Mehta’s Hospitals
CHENNAI: Dr Mehta’s Hospitals celebrates 90 years of healthcare service, collaboration and social responsibility. As a part of the celebrations, the institution released 90th year souvenir book and awarded clinicians and staff who spent decades of dedicated and relentless service.
The landmark 90th year souvenir book was released by the healthcare industry stalwarts such as Giridhar Gyani – ‘Quality Man of India,’ Director General Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI); Dr Alexander Thomas – ‘Equitable Healthcare for the Needy’ president Association of Healthcare Providers India; Dr Venkatesh Thuppil – ‘ Man of India’ CEO and the Director of the Foundation for Quality India (FQI) and the Director of the National Referral Centre for Projects in India (NRCLPI) and Anu Hasan - Entrepreneur, Writer and actress.
Dr Mehta’s 90th anniversary is a celebration of the continuous healthcare journey that has enabled Dr Mehta’s to impact many people’s lives in and around Chennai positively since 1933.
Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Mehta, vice chairman of Dr Mehta’s, said, “We are happy to receive the unique artwork representing the sea and sky encompassed in theecosystem, gifted by the Chennai-based art prodigy, Isaiarasi, on this landmark day. The artwork resonates well with Dr Mehta’s vision to deliver and uplift the healthcare in our communities.”
