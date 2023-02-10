DT Health: 90 years of Dr Mehta’s Hospitals

The landmark 90th year souvenir book was released by the healthcare industry stalwarts such as Giridhar Gyani – ‘Quality Man of India,’ Director General Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI); Dr Alexander Thomas – ‘Equitable Healthcare for the Needy’ president Association of Healthcare Providers India; Dr Venkatesh Thuppil – ‘ Man of India’ CEO and the Director of the Foundation for Quality India (FQI) and the Director of the National Referral Centre for Projects in India (NRCLPI) and Anu Hasan - Entrepreneur, Writer and actress.