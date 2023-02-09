Redefining skincare and haircare for Indian consumers

It does not matter how good your product is if you're not selling it right. With seasonal products, it's all the more crucial to make sure that they're visible and available in the market in the right way, at the right time. A great technique used by brands is sampling-make new or seasonal products available as samples or small portions before the season. It's an effective way to let the consumer know what to expect, get feedback, and maximise product sales. Product discovery is key to product innovation. So, it's important to tap the consumer's attention when in the discovery phase-think how most of us are on the lookout for great moisturisers just before the onset of winter.

Understanding seasonal conditions such as acne, eczema or dandruff is always a plus when it comes to making your products reach the right audience. In this era of digitalization, influencers and social media marketing cannot be ignored. To stay relevant, brands are focusing a great deal on the kind of conversations they start on social media. In fact, in the beauty and personal care industry, consumer awareness is largely driven by experientials and recommendations shared on social media. When done right, it's one of the best ways to educate your audience about seasonal products.

The modern consumer seeks a holistic approach to lifestyle. As much as they need perennial hero products, they need products that are niche or specific in their offering. It's an exciting time for the beauty and FMCG industry, seeing how many homegrown brands are emerging and the kind of products they're offering. While online platforms and the young consumer's experimentative state of mind allow new DTC brands discovery, ultimately, brands and products that are climate-smart and are careful about consumer needs are those that make the difference.