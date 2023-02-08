Researchers reveals how antibiotic helps to fight against superbugs

MELBOURNE: Researchers from RMIT University have developed a novel antibiotic that can be quickly modified to avoid becoming resistant to harmful superbugs.

The antibiotic was created by PhD candidate Priscila Cardoso and her major supervisor Dr. Celine Valery at RMIT's School of Health and Biosciences. Its straightforward design makes it possible to make it swiftly and affordably in a lab.

Named Priscilicidin, the antibiotic's amino acid building blocks are small, so it can be tailored to tackle different types of antimicrobial resistance. With the World Health Organization calling antimicrobial resistance "one of the top ten global public health threats facing humanity", developing new antibiotics is more urgent than ever.

Professor Charlotte Conn, one of Cardoso's PhD supervisors, said given that urgency, Priscilicidin was an exciting breakthrough for public health. Priscilicidin is a type of antimicrobial peptide.

These peptides are produced by all living organisms as the first defense against bacteria and viruses. After reviewing the literature on antimicrobial peptide molecular engineering, the team designed and tested 20 short peptides before settling on Priscilicidin as the best candidate.

"The pharmaceutical industry generally tests thousands of compounds before getting a lead candidate. In our case, only 20 designs were necessary to create an entire new family of antibiotics," Valery said.

Conn said Priscilicidin was based on a natural antibiotic peptide, which made it less likely to cause antimicrobial resistance compared to existing conventional antibiotics.

"Current natural antibiotics are expensive and difficult to make on a large scale. They also break down quickly in the body," she said "Priscilicidin combines the advantages of small molecular design, which means it's quick and inexpensive to synthesise in a lab, with the advantages of natural antibiotics."