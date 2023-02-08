Long COVID may stroke you out

“One of the main problems that many of us get fever from the flu which is more common in winter. For those with heart disease, it can be dangerous,” Dr Guruprasad explains. “The increased oxygen demand caused by fever causes your heart to beat faster. BP may drop due to dehydration, which again limits the amount of oxygen delivered to the heart. Blood vessel constriction could decrease the amount of oxygen-rich blood flowing to the heart, increasing the risk of a heart attack, particularly for those whose cardiac health is subpar.”