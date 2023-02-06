Everyday tips for healthy gums

NEW DELHI: Are bleeding gums coming in the way if you brushing your teeth well? Does the sensitivity in your teeth prevent you eating your favourite ice cream? Are you not smiling because you are conscious of your swollen gums?

The one-stop solution to all your problems is to improve the health of your gums! Celebrity dentist Kshama Chandan, founder of House of Tooth in Mumbai shares everyday tips for your gums.

Healthy gums are pink, and firm, do not bleed and fit snugly around your teeth. Your lifestyle can greatly impact your gum health which includes your- diet, age, and oral care. How do you know if your gums are healthy? "If your gums are sensitive, swollen, red, or bleeding, these are an indication that your gums are not as healthy as they ideally should be," says Chandan.