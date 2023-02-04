World Cancer Day 2023: 5 celebrities who helped to raise awareness

NEW DELHI: World Cancer Day is annually observed on February 4 to spread awareness about cancer and the prejudices associated with the condition.

Cancer arises when the body's regular control mechanism fails, causing old cells to multiply uncontrollably to generate new, abnormal cells. These additional cells, which travel to other parts of the body, can combine to form a mass of tissue known as a tumour.

Despite advancements in medicine, it still remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

However, there is a growing trend among celebrities to use their social media platforms to raise awareness about cancer and its impact on people's lives.

As World Cancer Day is marked to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment, here are some celebrities who have have helped to raise awareness about cancer.