Triple Negative Breast Cancer: Symptoms, treatments, prevention

Early screening for cancer is recommended. This helps in delivering necessary treatment before cancer becomes invasive. Medical professionals recommend women in the age group of 16 to 25 years should self-examine, for women with a genetic mutation, screening can begin at 25 to 35 years. Who experience symptoms of breast cancer must visit doctor and seek immediate help. Women aged above 35 years are recommended for ultrasound of breast. As a healthy practice, doctors advise that women go for screenings once a year to aid the way for early detection.