Triple Negative Breast Cancer: Symptoms, treatments, prevention
CHENNAI: Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is a condition that occurs when cancer cells lack the presence of estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors and do not produce human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. TNBC cannot be diagnosed with hormonal therapy as they lack these three main hormones that are generally present in cancer cells associated with the breast.
TNBC is more common among women younger than 40 years or who have a BRCA1 mutation, with a higher growth and spread rate. This condition has lesser options for treatment and tends to have a lesser chance of recovery and a higher chance of recurrence. According to various research papers, there has been a rise in the number of TNBC cases in India.
Symptoms
Other breast cancers and TNBC share similar symptoms like lumps in the breast, redness in the affected area, nipple discharge and skin discoloration. However, what differs is the treatment process and the medical facilities used to diagnose the generally known types of cancer and TNBC. TNBC is known to be a hard-to-detect and hard-to-treat cancer.
Treatment
Chemotherapy, radiation and lumpectomy at the early stage reduces the complications and makes way for proper treatment. There are no particular diet recommendations for the prevention of TNBC, but can be restricted with proper nutrient foods and a diet that maintains strength and energy levels moderately. Another lifestyle choice can be maintaining moderate body weight and keeping the body tissues healthy.
Prevention
Early screening for cancer is recommended. This helps in delivering necessary treatment before cancer becomes invasive. Medical professionals recommend women in the age group of 16 to 25 years should self-examine, for women with a genetic mutation, screening can begin at 25 to 35 years. Who experience symptoms of breast cancer must visit doctor and seek immediate help. Women aged above 35 years are recommended for ultrasound of breast. As a healthy practice, doctors advise that women go for screenings once a year to aid the way for early detection.
