DT Health: Start early to conserve muscle health for quality life

CHENNAI: Muscle health should not be overlooked and it should also not be something to take care of only after it starts deteriorating with age. Getting in the practice of incorporating Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) supplements into your diet along with exercise will surely help improve muscle health. HMB acts as a gateway to help keep your muscles in balance by slowing muscle breakdown or loss. HMB has been shown to stabilize the muscle cell tissue, regulate protein synthesis, increase lean mass, increase hand grip strength, preserve muscle mass thereby improving overall muscle strength, says Dr Paul Weischmeyer at Duke Clinical Research Institute. However, the quantity of HMB found naturally in these foods is difficult to support muscle health just by diet alone and is often found in nutrition supplements.