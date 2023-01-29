Tea to pick for a healthier body & mind
CHENNAI: People around the world are slowly starting to understand the importance of good health and that sure does require some lifestyle changes.
While exercising and staying active is one of the top-recommended suggestions to stay healthy, our everyday choices of beverages can also make a lot of difference.
We all have a favourite tea or at least one we prefer over others but did you know, some of them can actually help you achieve your health goals?
Turmeric tea:
Turmeric is known to be a healing superfood with anti-inflammatory properties. Its benefits are commonly known but that isn’t the only reason it is a top-pick. Turmeric is accessible, can be made easily at home, and can be a caffeine-free beverage. Its spicy kick can be paired with a number of herbs too hence it’s truly versatile. If you wish to skip the hassle of brewing the perfect cup of turmeric tea.
Chamomile tea:
There’s hardly anyone who doesn’t enjoy being calm and relaxed and chamomile tea is known to give you this exact feeling. Not just that, Chamomile is recommended for various reasons. It promotes better sleep and alleviates stress and anxiety. It also helps with menstrual pain, osteoporosis, and even symptoms of a cold.
Hibiscus tea:
If you enjoy a citrusy brew with floral notes then this is the perfect pick for you. Another caffeine-free herbal tea, hibiscus tea can help fight certain cancers and help manage blood pressure. It boosts liver health and may also be helpful in losing weight. Hibiscus tea is super easy to brew- However, homemade or ready-made available tea is a great option to switch to.
Oolong tea:
This partially oxidised tea is underrated and it’s time we shine a light on its endless benefits. Oolong tea contains polyphenols which offer health benefits. It can also help reduce cholesterol levels and support healthy heart function.
Ginger tea:
You may have had a cup or two of ginger tea whenever you’d fall sick. It is one tea that comes to everyone’s mind when treating sore throat, cough, and the common cold. Ginger tea can also help prevent digestive issues and is an effective remedy for nausea. It contains gingerols, the compound that lends it a characteristic taste and smell which can also help with diabetes. You can brew a cup with fresh ginger as it is or mixes it with your black tea, tea (with or without milk depending on your preference), and green tea as well.
