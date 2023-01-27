‘Irregular work shift culture may add to your risk of diabetes’

CHENNAI: Unusual working hours or erratic night shifts or irregular ‘shift’ culture has become the new norm, but it can put an individual at an increased higher risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes than those having a regular daytime schedule. One of the main reasons for this increased risk is the disruption of circadian rhythms or the body's internal clock.

Doctors say that the human body has a natural sleep-wake cycle regulated by the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) in the hypothalamus, responsible for the production of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep. When the body's natural sleep-wake cycle gets disrupted, it can lead to several negative effects on health, including increased insulin resistance and decreased glucose tolerance, further leading to Type 2 Diabetes.

Talking about the negative impact of unusual working hours, Dr Vijay Viswanathan, Co-opted Member of Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, explains, “Shift-based work has been also linked to various other risk factors for diabetes, such as poor diet and lack of physical activity. Individuals who work unusual hours often have less time to prepare healthy meals and may be more likely to turn to fast food or convenience foods, which are high in calories, sugar, and saturated fats. They also may have less time for regular physical activity, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels."

He said that it's worth mentioning that the risk of diabetes is not limited to corporate employees working in erratic shifts alone, but also to other groups of people who work long hours or have irregular schedules. “For instance, doctors, nurses, truck drivers, and pilots are also at risk of developing diabetes due to the nature of their work,” he said.

Although people working in rotating shifts or evening shifts fall at the risk of developing diabetes, individuals working night shifts are more vulnerable than them. There have been several studies and research evidence supporting this adverse effect.

Doctors say that night shift workers are exposed to light at night, which can disrupt their circadian rhythms leading to an increased risk of diabetes. A study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that long-term night shift work was associated with a 29 per cent increased risk of type 2 diabetes among women.

Studies have shown that rotational shift workers have an increased risk of obesity and metabolic syndrome, which are risk factors for Type 2 Diabetes. Senior diabetologist Dr BM Makkar says that while stress elevates the cortisol hormone which can cause insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, sleep deprivation causes decreased insulin sensitivity and increases glucose levels in the blood, increasing the risk of diabetes.

"For individuals who work during unusual hours, it is important to be aware of the risks and take the required steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity, a healthy diet, regular check-ups and adequate sleep," he said.

However, it is to note that unusual working hours are not the only factor contributing to the development of diabetes. Risk factors such as genetic predisposition, obesity, and lack of physical activity are also responsible. Therefore, individuals need to be aware of the risk factors associated with the disease and take steps to reduce their risk by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.