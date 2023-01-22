5 tips for women starting their journey in mountaineering

NEW DELHI: It is stated that experience is the best teacher, and travel is undoubtedly one of the few activities that brings us closer to nature. One of the best ways to reinvent yourself and your value systems is to explore the depths of the earth, nature, and its amazing wonders. We can develop this soul connection through amazing adventures like mountaineering.

Although mountaineering needs extensive preparation and effort, it is nothing less than a spiritual experience. Mountaineering, one of the most demanding adventure sports, is difficult because it requires learning how to adapt to various climatic conditions while also surviving to reach the mountain summit.

"I like to believe that travel and adventure do not have to be gender stereotyped. There is nothing about mountaineering that a man can do and a woman cannot. Yes, the fact is that we don't see as much woman participation as we do from men but that is rapidly changing as more women are keen to explore new challenges," shares ace mountaineer Gayatri Mohanty.

For women, mountaineering may be a demanding and gratifying experience that has numerous physical and psychological advantages. Above all, it improves self-awareness and mental health. Here are 5 crucial suggestions that you must bear in mind if you are a lady eager to begin your climbing trip.