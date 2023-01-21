Skincare: Steps to enhance natural beauty without makeup

SAN FRANCISCO: Are you tired of putting on makeup every morning? Your skin periodically requires a break. There's no need to rely on makeup to enhance your beauty, even though it's a commonly trusted technique to highlight one's features as much as it is an art.
There are also instances where you have to go bare-faced. Who goes swimming wearing a full face of makeup, including contouring and winged-tip liners? Let’s face it, you can’t wear makeup all the time.
Therefore, instead of coming up with techniques to conceal a bit of makeup on your skin, why not improve the quality of your skin and find other ways to make yourself look and feel more confident without using cosmetics?
Although applying makeup is entirely a matter of personal preference, if our skin were naturally beautiful and glowing, no one would feel the need to do so. There are several approaches to enhancing your natural beauty without applying makeup! Here are a few pointers:
Water consumption is a crucial step for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of water each day, and to help your metabolism get going in the morning, think about sipping on some lemon water.
Your skin, hair, and overall look can all be influenced by what you eat. Limit processed meals, sugar, and alcohol while consuming a lot of fresh produce, lean protein, and healthy fats.
Your skin, hair, and overall look can all be influenced by what you eat. Limit processed meals, sugar, and alcohol while consuming a lot of fresh produce, lean protein, and healthy fats.
Aloe vera and coconut oil are two examples of natural ingredients that can be used to ensure healthy skin and hair.
Regular exercise will not only keep you physically fit, but it will also make your skin and mood better. Find an activity you enjoy and work it into your schedule, whether it's a weightlifting session, yoga class, or brisk stroll.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android