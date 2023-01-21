Skincare: Steps to enhance natural beauty without makeup

SAN FRANCISCO: Are you tired of putting on makeup every morning? Your skin periodically requires a break. There's no need to rely on makeup to enhance your beauty, even though it's a commonly trusted technique to highlight one's features as much as it is an art.

There are also instances where you have to go bare-faced. Who goes swimming wearing a full face of makeup, including contouring and winged-tip liners? Let’s face it, you can’t wear makeup all the time.

Therefore, instead of coming up with techniques to conceal a bit of makeup on your skin, why not improve the quality of your skin and find other ways to make yourself look and feel more confident without using cosmetics?

Although applying makeup is entirely a matter of personal preference, if our skin were naturally beautiful and glowing, no one would feel the need to do so. There are several approaches to enhancing your natural beauty without applying makeup! Here are a few pointers:

Water consumption is a crucial step for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Drink at least 10 to 12 glasses of water each day, and to help your metabolism get going in the morning, think about sipping on some lemon water.