Quick fix your congestion and sore throat with Ayurveda

NEW DELHI : Winters in India are not the same throughout the country. While the northern parts do have colder winters, the south is usually more tropical and does not see extreme temperature variations.

Nowadays, this situation is changing; the extreme climate change that has been gripping the globe has not left the country untouched.

On one hand, the winter has become colder, foggier, and more polluted in the northern parts whereas the south is experiencing drastic temperature variations with colder nights and comparatively warmer days. This unbalanced climate outside has led to many health problems in the population.

A few such issues are the frequent cold, cough,s and chest congestion that affect the respiratory system.

These are more common in small babies and school-going children as they have a weaker immunity. The symptoms may include a blocked nose, running nose, cough with or without expulsion of sputum, sore throat, hoarseness of voice, wheezing, rhonchi sounds while breathing, chest congestion, and sometimes sinus headaches. The general relief mantra is keeping warm and taking hot potency medicines. Minor cases of cold and related respiratory problems can be effectively managed at home, but if the symptoms are severe consulting a doctor is always advisable.