6 Best pet-friendly winter vacation destinations in India

Jaisalmer offers both budget and palatial stays with world-class facilities for you and your pet. This is another city where most accommodations allow pets to stay free of cost. You can go for long walks while exploring the city, camping, or on desert safaris with your furry friend.



"Today, pet parents want to vacation with their beloved ones and do not want to leave them behind. Keeping this into consideration, various destinations have undergone a makeover to imbibe the pet-friendly attribute. But before you plan the vacation, it is advisable to get a complete health checkup of your pets so that you know they are fit for travel.



"The next important step is researching pet-friendly eateries and activities in the desired city. You should then cross-check with the chosen hotel or resort about any restrictions regarding pets. And once everything is planned, the next logical step is to onboard a professional pet transportation service. Travelling becomes easy and comfortable with their assistance as they take over the entire responsibility of your pet's transportation to the desired destination. Amidst all this, do not forget to pack your pet's favourite toys and bedding," concludes Aamir Islam, Co-founder, Carry My Pet.