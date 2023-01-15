What to keep in mind while removing unwanted body hair

However, in a given area there is only a proportion of hairs that is in the growth phase for the laser to remove. These hairs would only make their presence felt when they come into their own growth phases. So for a given area, this would only translate into permanent hair reduction, since the laser cannot remove hair that has not erupted or is in the resting phase within the skin. The laser does what is called selective destruction of the hair follicle. This means that the skin is not targeted by the hair removal laser, which makes it a very safe and effective option, even for Indian skin types.