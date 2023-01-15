What to keep in mind while removing unwanted body hair
CHENNAI: Right as we prep for the festive season, most of us end up taking a moment aside for our unwanted hair. For some, it could be a simple inconvenience, while for others it could be a huge psychological burden. So when does unwanted hair become an issue?
Hirsutism is the name given to excessive hair growth in women, in areas which are considered uncharacteristic for the female gender. In some women, the body may produce an excess of male hormones, or the hair follicle may be exceptionally sensitive to the small amounts of male hormones that are normally seen in females. In either case, the result is hair growth in an area that is unusual for women – like the upper lip, lower face, chest or back, or sometimes, even more extensively as well.
While it is fairly normal to have a small amount of hair growth in these areas, for some women, this becomes a huge issue. The first place that your dermatologist will start when you visit them for hirsutism, is a hormonal evaluation which would include history taking, a physical examination and relevant blood work. Sometimes, you may need to be referred to a gynaecologist or an endocrinologist based on what your tests reveal. Once the underlying problem is identified where possible, the next step is to look at the actual hair removal.
Of all methods like shaving, waxing, trimming, epilation, depilatory creams and similar options, laser hair removal stands out with a promise of long-term hair reduction. The key word here is permanent hair ‘reduction’. Why is it only a reduction– why does removal not happen? The light from the laser selectively interacts with the hair follicle, which is then destroyed, or removed.
However, in a given area there is only a proportion of hairs that is in the growth phase for the laser to remove. These hairs would only make their presence felt when they come into their own growth phases. So for a given area, this would only translate into permanent hair reduction, since the laser cannot remove hair that has not erupted or is in the resting phase within the skin. The laser does what is called selective destruction of the hair follicle. This means that the skin is not targeted by the hair removal laser, which makes it a very safe and effective option, even for Indian skin types.
The main advantages of laser for hair removal are related to the main disadvantages of other hair removal methods. Waxing causes ingrowth in the long run, as does reverse shaving and epilation. Sometimes people develop allergies to depilatory creams, and also, hair follicle infection is pretty common if your razors are not maintained with adequate hygiene. By avoiding these issues like ingrowth and hair follicle infection, and by providing more permanent hair reduction, lasers have come to be well-accepted the world over.
In addition to laser hair reduction, your dermatologist will also consider medical options where necessary to counter the effects of the hormones for your body hair. Typically, the most common hormone disorders that cause excessive body hair are thyroid dysfunction, insulin resistance and polycystic ovaries. In addition to medical management where needed, your doctor will also recommend lifestyle measures to optimize results. Maintaining a recommended BMI, and reducing high sugar and refined carbohydrates, all help in reducing insulin resistance, which is a central theme in hirsutism.
Nowadays, even a good proportion of men, come in wanting to remove excess hair on their body. This may be purely an aesthetic need, an easier option than shaving the body hair repeatedly. Or it could be similar to the above issues, right from hair follicle infection post-hair shaving, or bumpy skin from chronic ingrowth, thanks to reverse shaving. The process of laser hair removal is the same in both men and women. Laser hair removal is a unisex procedure, where the only deciding factors are the skin type and the hair type.
Is hair removal really necessary? Well, if your unwanted hair is something that is bothering you psychologically, or if you are facing issues like hair follicle infection, ingrowth or keratosis pilaris, then you may seek the help of your dermatologist in sorting these issues out. Other than that, the choice is entirely yours depending on what your lifestyle or personal requirements are.
— Dr Renita Rajan, Chief Consultant Dermatologist (CDC), RENDER Skin and Hair
