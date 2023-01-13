Spurt in inflammatory bowel disease cases after COVID
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) is a chronic inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal tract, which affects both adults and children. Nearly one-fourth of all the patients suffering from IBD are within the paediatric age group. A dysregulated mucosal immune response to the intestinal microflora generally causes IBD. It is also a genetic disease. When an individual is affected by IBD, the body’s immune system starts attacking the intestine and causes ulcers, swelling, and other issues.
“IBD cases are increasing rapidly post COVID outbreak in India and worldwide. Previously, there used to be only 1 case of IBD every year, which has now increased to 1-2 cases every month. Most of the patients come up with similar complaints of stomach pain, loose stool, weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in the stool and sometimes unexplained fever. Besides that, there are cases where ulcers, swelling, redness, and irritation may also be present. As IBD is a chronic disease it generally lasts longer with a tendency of returning to trouble the person,” says Dr Srikanth KP, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Manipal Hospitals.
Broadly, there are two types of IBD - Crohn’s disease, which is generally prevalent in South India and Ulcerative colitis, which is common in North India. A number of factors can cause IBD. These include family history, environmental factors, such as lifestyle and modern diet, changes in the gut microbiome and immunity.
He added that IBD is an autoimmune disorder, the process of treatment is longer. However, if the patient follows the treatment plan recommended by the doctor, goes for regular check-up, and controls the other environmental factors, then the person can see a positive outcome, and can live a normal life.
This is true for children too, who can outgrow this condition in the long-run by properly following the treatment regime. However, there is no permanent cure for IBD. As for children, they should eat healthy food and drink plenty of fluids. It is recommended that they consume vitamin or mineral supplements with a proper mix of nutrients. This is especially true for children who are losing weight due to IBD.
