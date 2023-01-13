Spurt in inflammatory bowel disease cases after COVID

“IBD cases are increasing rapidly post COVID outbreak in India and worldwide. Previously, there used to be only 1 case of IBD every year, which has now increased to 1-2 cases every month. Most of the patients come up with similar complaints of stomach pain, loose stool, weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in the stool and sometimes unexplained fever. Besides that, there are cases where ulcers, swelling, redness, and irritation may also be present. As IBD is a chronic disease it generally lasts longer with a tendency of returning to trouble the person,” says Dr Srikanth KP, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Manipal Hospitals.