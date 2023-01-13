Happy Lohri: Add some 'Punjab ka tadka' to your thali today!

NEW DELHI: Every year in the month of January, India celebrates the Lohri. In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great fervour and happiness.

The nationwide celebration of Lohri will take place on January 14 this year, and preparations have already started. One of the happiest and most widely celebrated festivities in India, Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies.

It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

We offer you a comprehensive list of traditional foods to include in your "Lohri Ki Thali," ranging from sweets prepared with peanuts, jaggery, and til to 'Sarso ka saag'.