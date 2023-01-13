Eat right thing in right way for smooth digestion
Eating outside has become a very common trend and sadly junk food turns out to be the real driver for many working professionals and bachelors. We often neglect the cost involved in continuously having unhealthy and oily food at late and odd times leading to acidity and gastric issues.
Managing your gut health and digestive system is very crucial as digestive system is responsible for breaking down food to absorb nutrients and get rid of unwanted substances in the body. A little discipline coupled with regulating your lifestyle with healthier and timely options will go a long way in preventing gastric complications.
Five major commonly occurring symptoms are:
Heartburn and discomfort
Bloating and upset stomach
Water retention
Lack of energy
Poor sleep patterns and disturbances
If you are looking for relief from acid reflux, stomach discomfort or other digestive symptoms, simple lifestyle changes are often an effective solution. This needs to be consistent in the long-run. Also, factors like binge eating and consuming oily junk items and being subjected to extreme stress etc. will only add on to the burden experienced by the patient.
Common unhealthy habits impacting your digestion are drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, consuming a poor diet, improper sleep and stress and overeating.
You need to have timely food with an active and a healthy lifestyle rather being dependent on medicines. Medicines are like temporary vacations as they may not be the permanent solution. We need to assess and regulate our schedule, intake of food as well as avoid certain types of food items, which can really prolong or increase complications.
We can always offset things with these smart goals of eating both soluble and insoluble fiber, consuming a high-fiber diet, choose lean meats, optimise your microbiome and stay hydrated.
Skipping bad habits like smoking and alcohol and regular exercise also help. Exercise increases blood flow to the organs, including the gastrointestinal tract and manage stress.
