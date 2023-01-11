Superfood spl: Add these dry fruits to your diet plan this winter

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The next phase of winter is here! And as it gets chillier by the day, prepare to fight it with nutritious winter superfoods. Yes, we're talking about 'dry fruits' which are a staple in India. They are typically consumed during the winter since they can keep you warm and boost your immunity against frequent winter illnesses. Energy, protein, vitamins, and other vital nutrients are all provided by dry fruits for your body.

Due to similar benefits, several nuts are called dry fruits. It is advised to include a portion of dry fruit in each meal if you want to lose weight because they are a better alternative to fried foods. These nutrient-rich dried fruits have many health benefits, including the ability to fight off infections, boost immunity, and enhance digestion. They are commonly available in the market and can be eaten raw or cooked. Remember that eating too much dry fruit can lead to problems such as digestive issues, weight gain, and other problems.