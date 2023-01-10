Fainting can indicate underlying medical concerns, say experts

CHENNAI: Very often fainting is ignored as a phenomenon due to weakness or just tiredness, but it can indicate serious health complications at an early stage. Doctors say that Syncope is another word for fainting or passing out. People who are unconscious and go limp are said to be in the state of Syncope.

Dr RK Venkatachalam, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospital said, “People should not take this condition lightly, as fainting or loss of consciousness are often symptoms of a more serious issue. If a person has gone into the state of syncope, due to abnormal heart rhythm, urgent medical attention is required as leaving unattended can lead to death. An expert electrophysiologist’s intervention is essential to identify and treat irregular heart rhythm.”

Apollo Heart Institutes recently hosted the Arrhythmia Summit 2023 to focus on sharing the latest updates in the field of ECG, Cardiac arrhythmias, and Heart failure management. A dedicated Syncope clinic was launched by Dr R K Venkatachalam, along with Dr AM Karthigesan, Clinical Lead, Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology consultant, during the summit. The clinic aims to provide comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and evaluation in collaboration with a team of neurologists.

Dr AM Karthigesan said, “A person enters syncope when blood flow to the brain gets reduced or stops abruptly. Patients with this condition are often frustrated due to repeated episodes of unconsciousness and not able to get appropriate treatment. It is important to diagnose the condition and provide accurate treatment at the right time to prevent any further complications".