Boy’s spine deformity corrected at MGM Hospital
CHENNAI: A spine deformity of more than 100 degree was corrected on a young boy at a private hospital in the city recently. The deformation was rectified through a surgery performed for 18 hours over 2 days.
Dr Vijayaraghavan and team successfully completed the spine deformity correction surgery at MGM Hospital.
The abnormal curve in the spine of the patient started when he was 10 years old, it kept growing and became very pronounced in the last 3 years. The patient was unable to even lie down flat due to the hunch back. When these curves progress they can compress the lungs and cause respiratory failures.
Dr Vijayaraghavan, Senior Consultant, Institute of Neuro Sciences & Spinal Disorders, MGM Healthcare, said, “The patient needed two surgical procedures on two days under same anaesthesia. On the first day the spine was approached anteriorly (from the front) we opened the chest to loosen up the curve by doing discectomies, this procedure lasted for eight hours. On the second day the spine was approached posteriorly and corrective surgery using rods and screws was performed for 10 hours.”
