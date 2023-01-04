What is hungover skin?

NEW DELHI: When you have had alcohol the previous night, you do develop a hangover and so does your skin. Hungover skin looks dry dehydrated pale and sallow.

Let's see how alcohol consumption and lack of sleep affects our skin

Alcohol is a diuretic, so it dehydrates your skin making it dull and pale. Sugar in certain alcoholic drinks enables a process called glycation which leads to breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers. Sugar can also cause a spike in androgen hormones and sebum secretion resulting in pimples.

Alcohol also results in inflammation of the skin and aggravates conditions like rosacea, psoriasis or even acne. As a pro-inflammatory, alcohol contributes to puffiness, redness and flushing. Alcohol also results in accumulation of free radicals in the skin which make the skin look dial and dehydrated.

Lack of sleep results in stress which can increase the cortisol hormones which intern results in dark circles. It also causes breakdown of collagen fibers leading to fine lines and dilated pores.

Melatonin, also known as the sleep hormone is released while you are sleep and it helps in skin repair. Lack of sleep will also deprive the skin of its normal repair mechanism.