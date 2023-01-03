Yoga asanas to calm your overworked brain

WASHINGTON: In order to promote a holistic way of perceiving human wellbeing, every year January 3 is commemorated as International Mind-Body Wellness Day.Many ancient and indigenous healing practises, Ayurvedic medicines, Eastern philosophies, and yoga all share the idea that a healthy mind, emotions, and body are interconnected.

Also, it goes without saying that constant battles with anxiety, stress, and related issues can take a toll on your overall health and well-being. So, on the occasion of International Mind-Body Wellness Day, here are 5 yoga asanas that can help you calm down your mind.

Anulom Vilom

It's a specific type of pranayama, or controlled breathing, in yoga. It involves holding one nostril closed while inhaling, and then holding the other nostril closed while exhaling.

The process is then reversed and repeated. Doing this can bring better balance to your nervous system and less stress response and activity over time.