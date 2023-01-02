Five detox drinks to cleanse your system after New Year parties

NEW DELHI: We have officially bid farewell to 2022 and entered the new year today. Some of us must feel fresh and rejuvenated as the 365 days of 2023 await us with various opportunities, while others might still be a little heavy from all the food, drinks and partying that happened during New Year’s eve.

Fun and frolic at parties are unmissable during this time of year, and so are the accompanying fatigue and haziness. Once all the lights go out and the music stops, our body requires a quintessential detox session to lighten up and zone back to a healthier state. Fret not. Here are 5 items you can consume to cleanse your system after an intense night out.

WATER

If you’ve been drinking while partying, you’re bound to get dehydrated at some point. Water comes to the rescue here. It will also assist in the digestion of all the junk food consumed there.