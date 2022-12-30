DT Health: Prevention & cure for stretch marks

Increase in pre-diabetes among youth alarming

An alarming result from the National Urban Diabetes Survey indicates that 14 per cent of the Indian population has prediabetes. Out of the global burden of 88 million pre-diabetic patients, 77 million belong to India. Pre-diabetes is a highly prevalent disease in the Southeast Asian region with an epidemic rate of 8.9 per cent. Patients with prediabetes are more likely to fall prey to premature morbidity than others. About 2 per cent of all deaths in India are due to prediabetes, observes WHO.

Pre-diabetes is a preliminary condition of diabetes characterised by a high blood sugar level; higher than normal but lower enough to not be considered type 2 diabetes. The pancreas secretes insulin, which is designed to distribute sugar in all body cells; however, due to the increased sugar content in blood, there is less secretion of insulin, which ultimately diminishes the functioning of the pancreas. In some cases, the incapacity to process sugar may develop from impaired lifestyle patterns, unhealthy dietary habits and genetic dispositions. However, the core cause of pre-diabetes still remains unknown. Out of the total prevalence rate of 12.3% of pre-diabetes in the Indian population, about 8.4% is among adolescents and adults.

Early detection can help remit and prevent the disease. In most cases, it is asymptomatic, making it difficult to detect. Some of the common early symptoms are - going to the toilet more often, especially at night; exhaustion, sudden weight loss, genital itching or thrush; cuts and wounds taking longer to heal, blurred vision, feeling extremely thirsty.

The most common test will be checking your HbA1c levels which is your average blood glucose (sugar) levels for the last two to three months. However, always remember this can be remitted by making mindful and healthy lifestyle choices from an early age.