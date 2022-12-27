5 simple ways to avoid overparenting

NEW DELHI: Are you the parent who hovers over or influences every decision your child makes? Are you the parent who micromanages their choices and decisions, lest they make any mistakes? Are you the parent who ensures their child succeeds at every step, small or big?



If you answered an emphatic yes for all the questions above, you might be convinced that you are a good parent and deserves a pat on the back. But technically, this fits in the description of what many are blissfully unaware of -- a style known as "overparenting". How do you find out if you are guilty of this?



I was reminded of Andre Agassi's quote when I got a chance to interview him. He said, "the sign of good parenting is to raise kids to be independent and not need us at every step in their future." A very insightful line that got me thinking. Are we guilty of raising children in a bubble-wrapped world?



Parenting is about providing a safe cocoon for them, inspiring them, and pointing them in the right direction. But over the years, there is an urge among parents to "do what's best for their kids" and in that process, we have started fearing and avoiding failures -- both for the kids, and for ourselves, as parents.