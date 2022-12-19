Linking treatments crucial in treating neuropsychiatric problems

CHENNAI: There has been a rise in the neuropsychiatric health conditions post pandemic. Health experts say that there is a need to link the brain and mind to improve the systems of health care to meet the demand and provide the best care for the affected.

In order to initiate conversations over this, Apollo Hospitals and Buddhi Clinic together with the International Neuropsychiatric Association organised Neuropsychiatry Roundtable 2022.

The roundtable focused on linking Neurology and Psychiatry with the advent of neuroscience in association with the development of biological sciences and pharmacology.

Experts say that drug development, brain imaging, genetics, molecular biology and immunology have transformed our ability to visualise what goes on in diseased brains.

Professor Gagandeep Singh, President of the Indian Academy of Neurology, said, “There is no doubt today that the links between the brain and mind are stronger than ever before and that there is a broad interface between the disciplines of neurology and psychiatry. People with cognitive, behavioural and disability needs need collaboration between the specialties as well as multidisciplinary care and support”.

Doctors say that the clinical and public health impact of neurodegenerative disorders, prevalent in the elderly in increasing. The impact of these conditions is both neurological and psychiatric with several general medical co-morbidities like Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity and High Cholesterol being active contributors.

Professor Ennapadam S Krishnamoorthy, founder of Buddhi Clinic and Senior Clinical Advisor- Neurosciences at Apollo Hospitals highlighted that the patients have orthopaedic, cardiac, respiratory, gastro-intestinal and uro-gynaecological co-morbidities, resulting in multi-specialty clinical needs and multi-disciplinary clinical approaches.

"It is here that the diversity of therapy and rehabilitation, blending modern science with the wisdom of healthcare traditions. We hope to see comprehensive approaches to neuropsychiatry, elder care and chronic disease management, mainstream themselves," he said.