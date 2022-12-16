Vaping trend raises concerns over health of teens

Dr Srinivas Rajagopala, Senior Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology - Sleep Medicine, Kauvery Hospital said there are consequences of any additional or foreign air particles that go inside the lungs. “E-cigarettes contain nicotine and ingredients including wax, all of which can cause lung damage. Several cases of lung damage or pneumonia are reported in West where it is more common. There can be deaths due to the same. Even when people stop vaping, the damage is irreversible and ECMO is also required in the initial stage,” added Dr Srinivas.