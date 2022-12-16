Vaping trend raises concerns over health of teens
CHENNAI: Vaping, a trend that has become very common among all age groups these days is often perceived to be ‘safe’ with people remaining ignorant of health risks associated with it. Hyped with different flavours and colourful packaging, vapes are available handy and becoming popular among kids.
With an argument of ‘it’s not smoking, it’s vaping’, vapes and e-cigarettes are being defended but as per the Drugs Regulations, vapes contain nicotine and remain banned in Tamil Nadu. The ban on chewable tobacco is applicable to e-cigarettes as well, said officials with the State Drugs Control.
People compare vaping to smoking and say it’s comparatively better. The prices of vapes range from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, pulmonologists say vaping is no good when compared to smoking and its use in no smoking zones is equally harmful for an individual.
Flavoured liquids including chemicals like glycerin, propylene glycol, essential oils or marijuana are inhaled through vapes.
Senior pulmonologist at Stanley Medical College and Hospital Dr Vinod Kumar says nicotine is habit forming and in any form, increases the heart rate, thereby increasing the risk of chronic heart ailments.
“The smoke in any form can increase the risk of long-term lung damage. The scientists’ stand behind vaping is that it impacts your thorax directly and leads to several health problems. When the metal coils of e-cigarettes heat up to turn e-liquids into aerosols, toxic metals like nickel, aluminum, manganese, lead, cobalt and chromium can leach into the liquid,” he says.
Dr Srinivas Rajagopala, Senior Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology - Sleep Medicine, Kauvery Hospital said there are consequences of any additional or foreign air particles that go inside the lungs. “E-cigarettes contain nicotine and ingredients including wax, all of which can cause lung damage. Several cases of lung damage or pneumonia are reported in West where it is more common. There can be deaths due to the same. Even when people stop vaping, the damage is irreversible and ECMO is also required in the initial stage,” added Dr Srinivas.
The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said e-cigarettes remain banned in the State and any violations can be reported to the state health helpline 104 or Centre toll free number 1800112356.
