Christmas 2022: Tips to keep in mind to get glowing, healthy skin

CHENNAI: When December arrives, the anticipation for the upcoming Christmas festivities begins to make people excited. But wait! Cold winters result in a climate that dries out the skin and brings up many skincare concerns. Worry not, look at these steps to keep your skin glowing and prepped for this party season.

Preparation is important for combating winter dryness and maintaining a healthy glow as the weather turns dreary.

Focus on your diet

Exciting events and parties coming up, it's certain that you'll end up having a few cocktails.

A healthy diet helps to avoid the loss of lean body mass and also leads to better food choices. Eating junk food people often get skin breakouts like pimples, acne, etc. Avoid grabbing that bag of potato chips solely for the sake of convenience. Instead, prepare your meals ahead of time and store them in containers such as dry fruits for healthy grab.

Keep yourself hydrated

Whether it’s summer or winter season, hydration is a must. Late nights and cold draughts can make you appear tired and shrivelled on the outside. So, drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body and skin moisturised.

Exfoliation is the key

The skin becomes dry and develops a covering of dead skin cells during the colder months. Make sure to wash your skin daily and exfoliate it once or twice a week. You may get rid of the buildup of debris and dead skin cells on your skin by exfoliating it. Your skin will glow and your blood flow will be increased by the gentle massage.

Add Sunscreen to your skincare routine

Many believe that sunscreens are only for hot weather but you are mistaken. The Sun might not be visible in the winter but your skin can still be harmed by the Sun's rays, which can lead to pigmentation, sunspots, and other skin problems. Applying sunscreen in a small amount will offer sunscreen protection to your makeup.

Good Makeup Base is a must

To make your makeup look glowy and fresh, never skip building up your base. It will give you the utmost protection from that chilly and windy weather. Begin with your cleanser, followed by a toner, and then hydrate your skin with face serum and massage it well, followed by your moisturiser to give your skin the perfect moisture before applying your makeup.

Do skincare after party

After the party don't sleep with your makeup on, as it causes harm to your skin. If you wear makeup overnight, then you will wake up looking like a mess. If you want to avoid it, fret not, cleanse and moisturise your face thoroughly. Use a face mask if you have time and are not too exhausted. Voila! You and your skin are ready for the Christmas parties.