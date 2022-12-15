Beware of haemorrhagic stroke unpredictable, affects all ages
CHENNAI: Hypertension is the most typical risk factor for haemorrhagic stroke. So, it is important to take preventive measures in such cases. If someone is diagnosed with hypertension, monitoring of their blood pressure is required.
Doctors say that looking out for the symptoms at an initial stage is important to stay protected against the risk of haemorrhagic stroke. Several lifestyle modifications can help to reduce the risk. Additionally, it is necessary to maintain recommended salt-restricted diet, regular exercise, abstain from alcohol and continue with the medication as prescribed.
Dr Guruprasad, senior consultant neurologist from Manipal Hospital said that some factors responsible for the occurrence of haemorrhage are overweight or obesity and sleep apnea as well. Therefore, these aspects must be considered. Middle-aged and elderly people are more prone to heamorrhage. When any individual reaches the age group of over 30 or 40 years, their blood pressure needs to be checked regularly and if a couple of readings are above the range for this given age group, they need to consult an expert.
They are recommended to change their lifestyle and medications accordingly. If any individual is diagnosed with the risk factor, they need to comply with the medication, diet, lifestyle changes, physical activity, weight reduction and abstain from alcohol and smoking.
