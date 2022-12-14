Make no ‘bones’ about it

It is common knowledge that calcium plays an important role in bone formation and is vital for strengthening muscles and maintaining heart health. Dairy products like milk, cheese and yoghurt are powerhouses of calcium. As parents, one must ensure that their child consumes at least 2 glasses of milk daily, which is essential for their bone development. Additionally, inclusion of a bowl of curd/yoghurt in the child’s meal at least once a day certainly helps. Their diet should also include green vegetables such as spinach, kale and okra.