DT Health: Iodine, most significant nutrient for women

Even mild iodine deficiency during pregnancy is associated with neurological and cognitive impairments in children. Iodine deficiency also triggers the risk of breast cancer. Iodine deficiency is also associated with increased risk of fibrocystic breast disease; a condition characterised by lumpiness in one or both breasts. It is usually treated through eating more foods containing iodine, using iodised salt and taking iodine supplements. People with hypothyroidism are usually treated with a synthetic form of the thyroid hormone, which they will need to take for the rest of their lives.