DT Health: Apollo healthcare research conclave

CHENNAI: Apollo Research & Innovation and the Apollo Hospitals Educational & Research Foundation hosted the ‘Apollo Clinical Research Conclave’, a first of its kind conclave that saw the coming together of over 800 stakeholders from across the research community that included students, academia, researchers, regulators, pharma, SMOs, CROs, hospitals and research coordinators.

The meet saw pertinent questions being raised to address key issues in research activities essential for enhancement of healthcare and well-being of the community.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group inaugurated the conclave.

The two-day event focuses on multi-faceted relationship of clinical research stakeholders and bridging the academic and clinical research gap.