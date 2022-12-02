5 workout tips to keep you motivated as the weather gets colder

NEW DELHI: Even the most dedicated enthusiasts can have a hard time during winter to go out for that jog or workout compared to when it’s warm and sunny outside.

This season can indeed be very disruptive to people’s exercise routines. The winter season not only makes us lazy but further slows down weight loss due to a reduction in sweating.

However, if your goal is to remove as many obstacles as possible and make small changes that can make staying active easier until warmer times arrive then follow these tips on how to motivate yourself to stay active when the weather gets colder.