World AIDS Day: History, significance & this year's theme

NEW DELHI: The world commemorates World AIDS Day on December 1 every year. In addition to paying homage to AIDS patients, it is held to demonstrate support for those who are HIV-positive.

World AIDS Day was first celebrated in 1988 in order to close the gaps and disparities that limit HIV testing, prevention, and access to care. This day also serves as a call to action for people to band together globally.

Each year, UN-affiliated organizations, governments, and civil society organizations join together to promote campaigns based on certain HIV-related topics. The significance of this day and the year’s topic should, therefore, be understood.