DT Health: Age no bar now for arthritis

Arthritis is a condition involving inflammation of the joints. It can affect any living thing that has bones, including animals. Many associate arthritis with the elderly. Although this could be correct, but an alarming number of rise - 1 in 14 people less than 45-years-old are found to be diagnosed having arthritis.

Young people who are actively in sports or other physically demanding activities or those who have sustained an injury like a tear in the ligament or cartilage injury of the knee are prone to develop the condition earlier in life.

As many people see it as an older person’s disease, young people with arthritis may struggle to find support, wait longer for an accurate diagnosis and feel misunderstood. Timely treatment can help, and may even send the disease into remission, allowing a person to live symptom-free. The right combination of medical care, psychological support, advocacy, and self-care can improve a young person’s quality of life.

The symptoms vary depending on the type. Although it is a chronic pain particularly occurring in the joints, some common symptoms include pain, swelling or redness near the joints, difficulty in mobility, tenderness of the joints, lack of energy or weakness, depression or fever.

Treatment focuses on reducing inflammation and pain management. Treatment depends on the type of arthritis a person has.

Osteoarthritis – Treatment involved lifestyle modification, incorporating exercises like walking, switching to a healthy diet, NSAD’s and Physiotherapy. In the case of Advanced Osteoarthritis Intra-articular injections and knee replacement surgery.

Rheumatoid Arthritis – Treatment involves DMARD’s, Physiotherapy and Intra-articular injections. For advanced stages of this disease, Joint Replacement Surgery is recommended.

Gout – Treatment involves NSAD’s, Allopurinol (Zyloric). We recommend avoiding seafood, red meat and alcohol, reduce the intake of salt and start an exercise routine.