Exploring skincare that works best this winter season

We open the day with a shower. The question of whether a body wash is better than soap is best answered with a ‘Yes’ this season. The best body wash for this season is a pH-balanced, mild, moisturising body wash – the simplest way to pick the best body wash for winter is to go with a baby range body wash. This is mild by default, mostly pH balanced and leaves behind a moisturised feel, all of which is very beneficial for your skin. In dry and cold climates, the skin gets dry, dry skin gets sensitive, sensitive skin gets itchy and uncomfortable – and body washes with a lot of fragrance, parfum, and colours and too much lather can make the skin more sensitive in this weather. So it is best to go with a mild, baby-safe body wash even for adults.