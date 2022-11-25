Ask your doctor: What are facial nerve schwannomas?

Q. What are facial nerve schwannomas?

-Udaya Kumar, Shollinganallur

Facial nerve schwannomas are rare slow-growing tumors, accounting for less than 1 per cent of all temporal bone tumors. Schwannoma grows on the 7th cranial nerve of the facial nerve. It is a benign and slow-growing tumor. It is also known as a Facial Neuroma. The tumor arises from the Schwann cells which surround the axons of peripheral and cranial nerves. According to cancer.gov, it has affected fewer than 200,000 people windows across the globe. In India, the incidence of facial nerve schwannoma is 1 in 50,000. Dr Satish Nair, Senior Consultant, ENT & Head and Neck Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre