DT Health: Diabetes & sleep deeply interrelated

“Snoring is a common symptom in patients resulting in poor quality of sleep at night and daytime sleepiness. It can increase blood pressure and reduce oxygenation to the brain. Mainly, these types of sleep disorders interfere with the ability of diabetic people to do self-care that is required for good control of diabetes like getting up in time, going out for a walk, checking their sugar level, and taking medicine and food on time,” she added. Doctors say if the patient has high sugar or poorly controlled diabetes, they keep getting up in the middle of the night to urinate or drink water as they feel thirsty. This can make them tired and result in bad sleep in the morning. The sugar further increases with people who have poor sleep at night.