Researchers discover new drug to lower cholesterol

CLEVELAND (US): PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most used family of drugs for lowering cholesterol after statins.

These extremely efficient medications aid in the removal of excess cholesterol from the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors can only be given intravenously, posing limitations to their administration.

An oral small-molecule medication that decreases PCSK9 levels and cholesterol in animal models by 70 per cent is now described in a new study by researchers at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

The research, which was published in Cell Reports, reveals a new way to control cholesterol that could possibly have an effect on cancer treatments.

"Cholesterol lowering is one of the most important therapies we have to prolong life and protect people from heart disease, which is still the number one cause of morbidity and mortality in the Western world," said Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, senior author, President, Harrington Discovery Institute at UH, Robert S. and Sylvia K.

Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Innovation, and Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry at UH and Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

"Statins only lower cholesterol so far. This is a drug class that we think would represent a new way to lower cholesterol, a new way to hit PCSK9."